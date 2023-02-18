Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Trevor is Wrong and Natasha is Younger than Zach’s Dog

 

Happy Valentine’s Day from the WITC crew! We got together on the day of cupid to discuss how Zach cosplayed as a Bostonian, the Tarasenko trade and the upcoming Big City Greens Classic.

Originally recorded 2/14/23

