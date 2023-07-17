Connect with us

Web Shows

Wrinkles in the Crease: Trevor Loves the NHL Draft

Happy Free Agency! Before July 1st, Zach and Trevor got together to discuss the happenings before, during and after the NHL Draft including Tyler Toffoli joining the NJ Devils, The trainwreck that was the NHL awards show and Trevor openly declares how much he absolutely LOVES the NHL draft.

Recorded on 6/29/23

Follow us!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Camp Preview

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Web Shows