Wrinkles in the Crease: Trevor Loves the NHL Draft

Happy Free Agency! Before July 1st, Zach and Trevor got together to discuss the happenings before, during and after the NHL Draft including Tyler Toffoli joining the NJ Devils, The trainwreck that was the NHL awards show and Trevor openly declares how much he absolutely LOVES the NHL draft.
Recorded on 6/29/23
