Connect with us

AEW Wrestling

WWE® SIGNS JADE CARGILL TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

WWE® SIGNS JADE CARGILL TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in AEW Wrestling