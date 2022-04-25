X-Factor Returns for Red Hot Boston Celtics

BOSTON – In their Game 3 win over the Nets, Robert Williams III returned to action for the Boston Celtics. So, what does that mean for the team?

On March 27, Williams suffered a torn Meniscus and was slated to be out 4-6 weeks after surgery. However, through rehab and training, Williams was able to return to the court in the earliest possible time frame following his injury.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Williams felt “great, no problems at all” after his Game 3 appearance. Williams only played for 16 minutes in his return, but Udoka thinks Williams could’ve played more.

The return of Williams is a huge boost for the Celtics, as he bolsters their already elite defense. Over the course of the 2021-’22 season, Williams has averaged 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, the most in both categories on the team. His presence under the hoop alone is intimidating, whether it’s his 6’8”, 237 lbs build or the fact that getting a shot off near him is no easy task. Williams is also a big contributor on offense. During the regular season, he averaged 10 points per game on 73.6% shooting.

Williams provides the Celtics with a true big man, and strengthens their interior defense. The Celtics have thrived in their perimeter defense, holding Kevin Durant to 19-of-52 shooting through three games of a best of four series. The Celtics have averaged 10.7 steals per game this series, which has forced Brooklyn into 48 turnovers, with 17 of them coming from Durant alone.

It’s possible the biggest boost that Williams gives this Celtics team for the remainder of this series, and possibly the rest of the playoffs, is on the offensive side of the ball. The Celtics have averaged 25.7 assists per game this series, and with Williams back in the rotation, that number can only increase. Williams now provides the Celtics with an option under the net that can catch passes at the rim or on the inside for an easy layup. Williams also provides second chance opportunities whether it’s a put-back from an offensive rebound or he’s kicking the ball back out to someone on the perimeter.

As long as Williams is able to stay healthy, he makes an already-scary Celtics team even scarier. He can contribute on both sides of the ball, in numerous aspects of the game. The Celtics don’t have an easy road to the NBA Finals, however having Williams back certainly is one step in the right direction. For a team that is already exceeding expectations in some eyes, consider this a wake-up call for their potential second round opponent.

