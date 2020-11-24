Xavier McKinney, Oshane Ximines Designated To Return To Practice

As Per Mike Esian

The Giants today returned to work following their bye week by welcoming back four players for their six-game stretch run.

Punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on the list last Wednesday.

Four Giants players remain on the Reserve/Covid-19 list – kicker and leading scorer Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently-signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, who has yet to play for the team.

In addition, linebacker Oshane Ximines and rookie safety Xavier McKinney, who are on injured reserve, have been designated to return to practice. The Giants have 21 days to activate them or keep them on I.R. for the remainder of the season.

The 3-7 Giants are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East, a half-game behind Philadelphia. They will return to the field Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals, who are 2-7-1.

Ximines, a second-year pro, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 with a shoulder injury he suffered five days earlier in the game against the Rams in Los Angeles. He played in each of the season’s first four games, starting three. He was credited with five tackles (four solo), three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

Ximines was a third-round draft choice out of Old Dominion in 2019. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games with two starts and recorded 24 tackles (11 solo) and tied Lorenzo Carter for second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Carter tore his Achilles tendon the week after Ximines was hurt and is out for the season.

McKinney, the Giants’ second-round draft choice this year, has yet to make his NFL debut because of a fractured left foot he sustained in training camp. He underwent surgery on Aug. 26.

A 6-foot, 201-pounder, McKinney was the 36th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. A first-team All-SEC standout last year at Alabama, he was competing to start alongside Jabrill Peppers at the back of the Giants’ defense when he was hurt.