Yankee Stadium 2023 Food Review

The Yankee cooking staff unveiled a wide variety of exciting menu options for the new season, available in the stadium.

Last week, Yankee Stadium once again opened its doors to the Bronx faithful–by offering up ballpark hot dogs, garlic fries, and cotton candy. Only this time the New York Yankees are back and better than ever. They are bringing fans a flurry of new additions to the ballpark menu, headlined by an Aaron Judge-inspired burger just as good as its namesake.

Yankees Senior Executive Chef and Legends Hospitality general manager Matt Gibson is the man behind the menu’s new look. Yankee Stadium is partnering with Fuku, Mac Truck, and Bronx-born chef Christian Petroni to add to the ballpark’s already solid lineup of Streetbird, Bobby’s Burgers, and Mighty Quinn’s, among others.

Fuku: O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando + Chicken and Waffle Fries (section 213)

Since it opened in New York City’s East Village in 2015, Fuku has catapulted itself into the forefront of fast-casual dining by serving locations such as Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, the US Open, and the Barclays Center to name only a few. The key to this astronomical success? A spicy habanero brined chicken breast topped with Fuku mayo and pickles, sandwiched between a potato roll. Yankee fans be warned, this dish is not for the faint of heart. The spicy sando makes sure to live up to its namesake. The crispy, spicy breading, complimented by the heat of the chicken and signature mayo, pack a punch and leave tastebuds ablaze. Fuku will find its next home at Yankee Stadium in section 213.

Mac Truck: Chicken Mac and Cheese + Mexican Street Mac + Classic Mac and Cheese (section 223)

A Saratoga-born phenomenon, Dom Tesoriero’s Mac Truck has been rolling through the streets of New York since 2012, making stops at the Saratoga Raceway, Comic Con, and Afro Punk, among others. Currently Mac Truck is franchising, bringing their “cheesiest mac and cheese” out west and across the country.

Yankee Stadium will serve three types of Mac Truck’s signature mac and cheese. The three options are Buffalo Chicken Mac, Mexican Street Mac, and Classic Mac. The intro of mac and cheese is a part of Yankee Stadium’s efforts to provide fans a variety of vegetarian options. This includes Petroni’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, the Veggie Bronx Burrito, Bobby’s Veggie Burger, and Halal Guys’ Falafel, among others.

Christian Petroni: Cheesy Garlic Bread (section 125, 310)

Chef Christian Petroni brings his signature cheesy garlic bread from the streets of New York to the ballpark. Chef Petroni opened his first restaurant, Fortina, in Armonk, NY in 2013 and the brand has enjoyed major success. After appearing on Food Network in 2018 and with five Fortina locations in the region, Petroni brings his Italian cuisine to Yankee Stadium.

Petroni’s cheesy garlic bread is sure to delight the local fanbase. The bread has a thin, crunchy crust exterior which holds together a warm doughy center, coated in a layer of triple cheesy goodness. It comes with fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and parmesan Reggiano. The bread is served with a ramekin of Chef Petroni’s eight-hour marinara, a show-stealing enhancement to an already incredible dish. Yankee fans can find these delicious contributions in sections 125 and 31o.

Yankee Stadium Legends Hospitality Exclusives

99 Burger (223), Pork and Broccoli Rabe Cheesesteak (107), Chopped Crispy Chicken & Jalapeno Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak (107), Bronx Burrito (311), Veggie Bronx Burrito (311)

99 Burger

The 99 Burger is the crown jewel of the updated menu, bar none. Served in section 223, the Aaron Judge-inspired burger features two four-oz. American Wagyu beef patties laid on a brioche bun, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, and secret sauce.

Needless to say, this is no ordinary ballpark burger. The cheese and sauce nicely compliment the Wagyu beef, letting it shine and keeping the flavors rich but simple. Combined with the Wagyu’s notoriously fatty texture and buttery smooth finish, this burger stands alone atop the peak of ballpark cuisine.

Act fast Yankee fans, this decadent offering is as fleeting as it is delicious. Upon its release, Yankee Stadium announced that a maximum of 99 burgers would be sold each game. That makes this handheld masterpiece a rare treat for the lucky few.

Rounding out the core of Legends Hospitality Exclusives are a quartet of cheesesteaks and burritos, the latter of which comes with an enticing veggie option.

Pork and Broccoli Rabe Cheesesteak: a pork shoulder and and marinated broccoli rabe with provolone on a hero.

Chopped Crispy Chicken & Jalapeno Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak: chopped crispy chicken, pickled, jalapeno, smoked bacon, American cheese, and ranch on a hero.

Bronx Burrito: cheddar cheese, beef barbacoa, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo, and Melinda’s hot sauce.

Veggie Bronx Burrito: cheedar cheese, sweet plantains, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo, and Melinda’s hot sauce.

Alcoholic Beverages

Prickly Pear Margarita: Hornitos tequila, prickly pear juice, simple syrup, lime (318)

Cutwater Vodka Mule: ginger, a splash of bitters, and a hint of lime (stadium “Grab and Go” locations”)

Visiting Yankee Stadium to sample the cuisine is a tradition as popular as going to see the Bombers play. Now is your chance to do both at once.

Cover image is courtesy of BSP’s Andrew Fuime