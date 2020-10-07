Yankees Announce 2020 ALDS Roster

Following a sweep of the Cleveland Indians, the New York Yankees will take on their heated rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, in the ALDS for a chance at the American League Championship Series. 28 players from the Yankees have been selected to play against Tampa Bay.

In past seasons, Major League Baseball limited the available postseason player spots to 25. This year, a new emphasis on the value of bench players has led MLB to expand that availability to 28 players.

The Yankees have taken advantage of this new rule by including 14 pitchers on their roster. Six starters (Gerrit Cole, Deivi Garcia, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka, Jordan Montgomery and Jonathan Loaisiga) and eight relievers (Zack Britton, Luis Cessa, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder, Michael King, Nick Nelson, Adam Ottavino and Michael King) have been chosen to eat up as many innings as possible.

A quick glance at the 2020 ALDS reveals a startling change: the Yankees’ decision to carry only two catchers: Kyle Higashioka and Gary Sanchez. Normally, a postseason team will include a backup catcher to alleviate the possibility of an injury. In addition, the Yankees would ideally need a backup hitter if Sanchez’s hitting woes continue.

Higashioka’s presence on the roster will likely be a boon for starter Gerrit Cole, since the pair have developed a strong rapport in the regular season. Higashioka and Cole’s connection goes back decades: In 2008, they were teammates on an amateur scout team and both players are from the same region in California.

Each and every player on the Yankees roster for the ALDS brings a unique potential for contribution. Their outfielders have gone through periods where they were among the league leaders in slugging percentage. The infield contains defensive aces such as Tyler Wade and Gio Urshela. Depth, both in the bullpen and in this batter’s box, will be the key for the Yankees gaining one more step towards the World Series.