Luis Cessa and Ben Heller were tendered a contract before the deadline this past Wednesday, and thus will be on the New York Yankees’ roster in 2021. Consequently, Jonathan Holder was not tendered a contract by the Yankees. Although the Yankees could still re-sign Holder less than his suspected arbitration value, his time with the Yankees is likely to be over.
All credit and all rights reserved about this update were contributions by the New York Yankees.
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 hour ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Seahawks Injury Report
Here is the Injury Report for Sunday’s Giants -Seahawks game New York Giants QB...
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 hour ago
Big Blue Report: Giants- Seahawks Series Overview
Series Overview: Big Blue hits the road for the second consecutive week in Week...
-
MLB/ 2 hours ago
Yankees avoid arbitration with Luis Cessa and Ben Heller; non-tender Jonathan Holder
Luis Cessa and Ben Heller were tendered a contract before the deadline this past...
-
Exit Velo/ 2 hours ago
Exit Velo #58: Non-Tendered players and an update on Minor League Baseball
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...