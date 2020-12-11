Another week, another slate of college football. Last week we had the LSU showdown between between Alabama and LSU. On top of that we hae Ohio State at Michigan State hoting Ohio State, and finally we had BYU at Coastal Caroline. This week, we have another slate of games that are top notch. We start with Alabama at Arkansas and the game, Ohio State at Michigan. Let’s go ahead in get started with the Ohio State at Michigan.

Ohio State at Michigan

Ohio State at Michigan. The Game. Ohio State will travel to Michigan on Saturday at noon eastern. Michigan is having a terible season with standing at 4-2 a record of 2-4, sitting at up til Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State comes into the game wit a a 5-0 record. Justin Fields leads a passing attack that can be lethal at times. The Buckeyes are led on offense by quarterback Justin Fields, who throws for 1,407, per pamge. Leading the Buckeyes on the groud is the backfield duo of Master Teegue and Trey Sermon, who has 426 rushing yards. Pete Werner least the Buckeyes with 32 tackles, followed by Baron Browning who has 22 tackles. Overall the Buckeyes are a very gooe football team that is well-rounded and able to win games on their own. As for Michigan, their matchup has been very good this year. At times the Wolderines have been right when down right unstoppable. Cornerback Shaun Wade leads the team in interceptions, fhile Wener leads the team in tackles. He has one sack for 5 yards, and one forced fumble. At times the Buckeyes have been incredible on defense, taking care of Pete Werner and Baron Browning. Overall it will take a valiant v effort to take care of the the beat the Buckeyes. (Ohio State 34 Michigan 24)

Cincinnati At Tulsa: Cincinnati has been damn near perfect this year. They come tome into the game with a 8-0, playing damn near perfect in all their games. Bearcats qurterback Desmond Ridder has been great this year, throwing for almost 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns and only sit interceptions.

Coby Bryant leads the team in interceptions with 3 while linebacker Jarell White leads the team with 62 tackles with three interceptions as Geririd Doaks leads the team in rushing with 660 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns.

Miami at North Carolina: For our last game of the evening, we head to Miami for Miami versus North Carolina taking on North Carolina at Miami for an ACC mactchup. Sam Howell leads the Tar Heels with 3,129rushing yards and 41.1 points per game. Michael Carter leads the Heels in rushing with 132 carries for 218.6 yards per game. It should be a great match-up on Friday Night.

The Heels are coming off of a win versus western Western Caolina, 49-9. The spread for this game is North Carolina +3, as Western Carolina has played a limited schedule this year. They come into this game with an 0-3 record. Caramounts are led by Will Jones through the air and Donnavan Spencer on the ground. All in all, this should be a good Non-Power 5 matchup, with Same Howell leading the way for Western Carolina.

Prediction: The Tar Heels will take this game relatively, with a scoring 34 points and only giving up up 34 points will giving up less than 26. That’ll do it for this weekend in college football (Week 16). Expect the Catamounts should win this match-up by a score of 34 to one.

All in all, this match up shwhould be a gitght one, and they need a great team to pull out the win. The Catamounts should be on the winning side 34-40-24. Make sure you tune innto this machup fo a or this great match-up.