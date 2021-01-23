Zero Technique Podcast: Championship Game Preview And More

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain. It’s Championship Week! In this episode the guys will take a look at the new coaching moves in the NFL. Did the Jaguars, Jets, Lions, and Falcons make the right hires? Then, it’s time to break down the 2 games this Championship Round Weekend.

Will the Chiefs have a healthy Patrick Mahomes and be able to defend their AFC crown? Or will the Bills cap off this amazing season with a trip to Tampa? Will Tom Brady and the Bucs become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium? Or will Aaron Rodgers top off his MVP year with another run at a ring?

