Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain. It’s Championship Week! In this episode the guys will take a look at the new coaching moves in the NFL. Did the Jaguars, Jets, Lions, and Falcons make the right hires? Then, it’s time to break down the 2 games this Championship Round Weekend.
Will the Chiefs have a healthy Patrick Mahomes and be able to defend their AFC crown? Or will the Bills cap off this amazing season with a trip to Tampa? Will Tom Brady and the Bucs become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium? Or will Aaron Rodgers top off his MVP year with another run at a ring?
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 16 hours ago
Lakers Have Yet to Hit Their Potential
In a potential NBA Finals matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks...
-
Features/ 17 hours ago
Pierre-Luc Dubois Traded to Winnipeg
Pierre-Luc Dubois has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets, nearly a month after reports...
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
Zero Technique Podcast: Championship Game Preview And More
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Green And Gold Report: Oakland A’s Offseason News January 2021
As we rung in what is looking to be a year of optimism, a...