Zero Technique Podcast: Draft Show

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your host Ryan Stern. This episode, Ryan will be joined by multiple BSP writers as well as Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News Journal.

It is the eve of the first round of the NFL Draft. Ryan will be joined by fellow backsportspage.com writers Jesse Zaragoza, Marthony Sanders, Tom Bennett, Alexis Rodriguez, Shrey Thakkar, Patrick Yen, Ian Anderson, and Justin Brownlow. We will find out who are players/positions the teams they cover are targeting, as well as who might be a smoke screen. Ryan will also welcome back to the show for the 2nd year in a row Chris Boyle, writer for the Daytona Beach News Journal.

The guys will talk about the Miami Dolphins as they are major players in how the Draft will unfold. They’ll also chat about the team they both root for, the New York Giants. Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Follow John’s work at footballdiehards.com as well as his work with the NFL Draft Bible, now a part of the Sports Illustrated network. You can follow Ryan on Twitter @rstern33, and follow the show @zerotechpod.

