Dawg Pound Report: News & Notes From Thursday

The Browns had practice yesterday, and most of them talked to reporters afterwards. Let’s dive right in to the news and notes from the press.

Jedrick Wills Jr. talked to reporters on Thursday, and he mostly talked about Washington’s defensive line, especially Chase Young, who has started the season on a tear. Washington will likely move Young around on the line, but Wills Jr. himself will be responsible for him for a lot of the game Sunday. Washington leads the NFL in sacks with eleven already in this new campaign. Here’s Wills Jr.’s full presser:

Jedrick Wills Jr. Speaking to Reporters

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also talked to reporters Thursday. To begin with he brought up the sack numbers that Washington has had in only two games. “Eleven sacks in two games gets your attention,” Stefanski said to reporters yesterday. The Browns will have to keep Baker Mayfield’s pocket somewhat clean for the Browns’ offense to succeed on Sunday. Stefanski also brought up the rookie class this year and that with every repetition they learn more about the rookies. Hopefully guys like Grant Delpit will see more of the field and be able to make a difference for the Browns defense.

Kevin Stefanski Speaking to Reporters

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield also took time to speak with reporters on Thursday. He spoke about the offense, and how important the ground game is for Sunday. He also stated that he is very comfortable running coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense. The Browns need to come out ready to play because if they get down and Baker is forced to throw more often, it could be a long Sunday.

Baker Speaks to Reporters

Some other notes from Thursday. Right tackle Jack Conklin said his ankle is feeling great, and that he’s back to 100% after missing the Bengals game.

Running Back Nick Chubb also spoke and shockingly said,”I think we did a great job running the football.” It’s no surprise Chubb said that. He had a monster game versus the Bengals and so did his backfield partner Kareem Hunt.

Special Teams coach Mike Priefer also stated to reporters that he “plans on having their best game of the year so far.”

Receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. talked to reporters as well. Landry said he believes, “we have a lot of unselfish guys in the building.” While I believe they all want to win, receivers always need their targets. Odell Beckham Jr. had a breakout game versus the Bengals, but he told reporters, “right now we’re focused on Washington.” Hopefully the passing game goes smoothly and is able to compliment a great running game.

Finally long-time Brown Joel Bitonio stepped to the podium and stated, “NFL line-play is about how consistent you can be.” Baker’s jersey was kept pretty clean versus the Bengals, and he could use more of the same come Sunday. However, Washington’s defense is much better than the one they saw last Thursday.

Odell Speaking

Landry Speaking

Bitonio Speaking

It’s safe to say this is a must-win game for the Browns early in the season. Washington is a good young team, but if the Browns want to really contend they need to beat up on The Football Team. Head into the weekend with a Browns hype video, preparing you for what is to come this wonderful weekend.

Browns Hype

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE