Dawg Pound Report: Three Key Match-ups That Will Determine The Outcome Of The Game

This weekend the Browns host the Washington Football Team. There are three match-ups that will help swing the momentum of the entire game. Washington and the Browns both come into this game with mirroring records of 1-1. Lets take a look at some of the key match-ups in this Sunday Game.

Myles Garrett vs. Morgan Moses

In our first head to head match-up we have Cleveland’s resident sack master Myles Garrett. Morgan Moses for the Washington football team will likely be the one trying to keep Garrett from the Washington backfield. Garrett has proven over time that he is a dominant force along the defensive line, and he also defends the run pretty damn well for a defensive end. Saying all these things about Myles Garrett, some believe that Garrett’s numbers are lackluster from the so called “superstar.” Moses from Washington is almost the Cal Ripken Jr. of the NFL, starting every game in Washington since 2015. Many believe Moses is just a serviceable tackle on the offensive line and that will not bode well for Washington. It is very likely Washington will use backs and tight ends to help Moses, and keep Garrett out of the backfield. On paper the Browns are a lot of things, but that is why the game is not played on paper. However, Garrett is just too overpowering and causes major problems for Washington. Look for Garrett to take full advantage when he gets the chance. Garrett will walk out of the stadium on Sunday with three tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Edge: Cleveland

Cleveland’s Linebacker Unit vs. Washington Run Game

One thing that has been very clear for the Browns in their two games played already, and that is the linebacker unit has been a weak link. New signing B.J Goodson has been okay in the middle of the field, leading the team in tackles. Other than that it has been tough for the Browns’ Linebackers. Luckily this week they get back Mack Wilson, which should elevate their game as a whole. In their first two games the Browns have only allowed 179-rush yards. However, that means the defensive backfield has given up way to much down the field, so hopefully this week the Browns will be able to put more pressure on Dwayne Haskins. As I said getting Mack Wilson this week should be a huge lift for the defense as a whole. Using some exotic blitzes should create some momentum for the Browns. Peyton Barber and Antonio Gibson haven’t really had much success running so look for the Browns Linebackers to prove the haters wrong and limit the Washington offense to less than 250-yards total. Edge: Cleveland Linebackers

Cleveland O-Line Vs. Chase Young

Number two overall pick in the draft this year, Chase Young, is already bursting onto the scene. Young and Montez Sweat coming off the edge is a scary thought. Washington has already sacked the quarterback eleven times in their two games, which leads the NFL. Last week the Browns were without right tackle Jack Conklin. This week he should be back but not at 100%. However, rookie Jedrick Wills and backup Chris Hubbard are ready to go if need be. However, it seems that the Browns always get pressure from the edge causing Baker to move around more. That being said the Browns better game-plan hard for Chase Young and Montez Sweat, or they will be having nightmares of the two young studs for the rest of the year. Edge: Washington D-Line

Well, there you have it, the three match-ups that will determine the game. Chase Young is a stud in the making along with Montez Sweat. Baker needs to be patient, and stay in the pocket as long as he can, and he will be able to hit some of his favorite receivers for big gains. However, controlling the clock, which Cleveland should be able to do, is a major factor in tiring out the Washington Football Teams’ Defense.

