Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discusses each of Wild Card series matchups, and each team’s key takeaways
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry)\ on Twitter.
