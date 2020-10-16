Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #50: NLDS And ALDS Recap

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Exit Velo with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi

In this episode the team celebrates their 50th Exit Velo podcast and discusses the ALDS and NLDS matchups, as well as their takes on the upcoming League Championship Series.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You could follow Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Off Topic: Thunder Rosa Interview Highlights

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

UFC On ESPN+ 38: Staff Picks

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #51: Takeaways from the League Championship Series

Eric Webb

D’Antoni To Coach in Brooklyn?

More in Exit Velo