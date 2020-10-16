Exit Velo #51: Takeaways from the League Championship Series

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Exit Velo with your hosts Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake
In this episode the team discusses postseason trends, the LCS so far, and their World Series picks.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) on Twitter.
