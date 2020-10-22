Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi

In this episode the team discusses the background of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The two juggernauts are due for a close matchup as Adam and Ben give their takes on how each team can win it all.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

NFL AND NFLPA COVID-19 MONITORING TESTING RESULTS

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

Will UFC Wait Around for Stipe?

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Eric Webb

The Only Missing Piece The Lakers Need To Repeat

More in Exit Velo