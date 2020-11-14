Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi.
In this episode the team discusses the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year awards along with some Hot Stove updates
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc), Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry), and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 7 mins ago
Yankees Star DJ LeMahieu To Test Free Agent Market
The first real challenge for the New York Yankees in the 2020 offseason has...
-
The Trifecta/ 19 hours ago
The Trifecta 11/14
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared...
-
Exit Velo/ 1 day ago
Exit Velo #55: MVPs, Cy Youngs, and much more!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
Features/ 2 days ago
Fight Breakdown: Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
First and foremost, Paul Felder deserves the utmost praise. Dos Anjos deserves credit for...