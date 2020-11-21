Exit Velo #56: 2021 Hall of Fame Ballot Released

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Ben Rossi.

In this episode, the team breaks down the most recent baseball news, including the 2021 Hall of Fame ballot. The duo goes over their HOF list and evaluates which players will get into the Hall next year.

