Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discusses recent MLB events and dive into some of hottest free agents on the market.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.
You could follow Henry Winkelhake (@Winkelhenry) and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter
Featured Articles
-
Exit Velo/ 10 hours ago
Exit Velo #57: Free Agency Predictions
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
4th And Long/ 1 day ago
Back Sports Page Presents The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 15: We Are Thankful it’s Rivalry Week (Kind Of)
Back Sports Page presents episode 15 of The Fourth & Long Podcast: We Are...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Four Reasons to Still Watch UFC Vegas 15
Saturday’s UFC main event, Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis, has been scrapped. Anthony Smith...
-
4th And Long/ 1 day ago
Fourth & Long: We Are Thankful it is Rivalry Week (Kind Of)
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday, stayed safe and healthy, while also enjoying a...