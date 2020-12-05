Exit Velo #58: Non-Tendered players and an update on Minor League Baseball

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi
In this episode the team discusses the aftermath of non-tender deadline, and give updates on recent transactions as well as the state of Minor League Baseball affiliates.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.
You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc), Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry), and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter.
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 12 hours ago
New NBA Brothers
Now that LiAngelo Ball has signed to the Detroit Pistons, all three Ball (LiAngelo...
-
NBA/ 18 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons: Monoliths of the NBA
Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but monoliths are popping up everywhere. These odd structures...
-
NFL/ 19 hours ago
Cleveland Browns Vs Tennessee Titans Must Win Game Live Blog!
Follow the Browns and Titans match-up on Backsportspage. I will be posting score updates,...
-
NBA/ 21 hours ago
Sights & Sounds Of The Cavs Press Conferences Saturday (J.B. Bickerstaff, Dylan Windler, and Damyean Dotson)
Another day, another full schedule of NBA Basketball media availability. Yesterday we heard from...