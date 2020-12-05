Connect with us

Exit Velo #58: Non-Tendered players and an update on Minor League Baseball

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi

In this episode the team discusses the aftermath of non-tender deadline, and give updates on recent transactions as well as the state of Minor League Baseball affiliates.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.

You could follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc), Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry), and Ben Rossi (@benjirockshard) on Twitter.

