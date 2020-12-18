Exit Velo #59: Negro Leagues Become a Major League organization; Indians Decide to Change Team Name

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake

In this episode, Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake discuss the surprising, yet justified news that the Negro Leagues are becoming a Major League organization. Additionally, the crew dive into the controversy surrounding the Cleveland Indians and come up with some alternative names. Also, the duo talk about the likelihood of different trade scenarios, and the evolving markets for free agents.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.

You can also follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) on Twitter