Exit Velo #60: Josh Bell to the Nats; White Sox sign Yoelkis Céspedes

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake
The team discuss the winners and losers of the Josh Bell trade; the slugging first baseman was an All-Star in 2019 but has struggled since the second half of All-Star break. Additionally, the White Sox signed Yoenis Céspedes’s half-brother Yoelkis. Adam Cohen and Henry Winkelhake analyze whether or not he will start for the White Sox in 2021 and what to expect from the young phenom. The duo also questions the Phillies’ decision to sign Sam Fuld as their new GM as well as other MLB transactions.
