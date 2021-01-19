Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen.
In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Philadelphia Phillies Beat Writer Todd Zolecki on his latest book “Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay”. Zolecki answers questions about the biggest moments from the biography on Roy Halladay. Additionally, Zolecki dives into what it was like to witness the legacy of Roy Halladay up close.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
Follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) on Twitter for more of his Backsportspage related content.
Featured Articles
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #64: Todd Zolecki Interview
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #63: MLB Set To Start 2021 Season On Time; Yankees Save Their Offseason; Top 10 LF
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
Uncategorized/ 6 hours ago
Bulls on a Two Game Winning Streak
The Chicago Bulls came out victorious after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and...
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson to the Jets?!
In 2017 NFL draft, the Jets passed on now three time pro bowl quarterback,...