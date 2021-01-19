Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #64: Todd Zolecki Interview

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Adam Cohen interviews Philadelphia Phillies Beat Writer Todd Zolecki on his latest book “Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay”. Zolecki answers questions about the biggest moments from the biography on Roy Halladay. Additionally, Zolecki dives into what it was like to witness the legacy of Roy Halladay up close.

