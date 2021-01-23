Connect with us

Exit Velo #65: Springer to the Blue Jays and RIP Hank Aaron

Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi return to the air to discuss the latest moves in the MLB offseason. Sadly, they begin the show by covering the passing of legendary Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. The guys break down all that Aaron meant to the game and how dearly he will be missed.

Next Henry and Ben cover the major free agent splash of the week: George Springer inking a six year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. After that the pair discusses Michael Brantley, Kirby Yates and more offseason moves before concluding the episode with their respective top five center fielders in baseball. Tune in to hear all this and more on Exit Velo, Back Sports Page’s home for baseball news.

