Exit Velo #68: Bauer Power And Top 10 3B

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen discuss Trevor Bauer’s record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marcell Ozuna re-signs with the Atlanta Braves and the duo debate who’s the favorite for the NL East crown. After discussing smaller signings, the crew wraps up the show with their hotly-contested Top 10 3B lists.

