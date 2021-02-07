Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #68: Bauer Power And Top 10 3B

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your hosts Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Henry Winkelhake and Adam Cohen discuss Trevor Bauer’s record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marcell Ozuna re-signs with the Atlanta Braves and the duo debate who’s the favorite for the NL East crown. After discussing smaller signings, the crew wraps up the show with their hotly-contested Top 10 3B lists.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.

Add Henry Winkelhake (@WinkelHenry) and Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) on Twitter for more of their Backsportspage related content.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Zero Technique Football Podcast: 2/3/21

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode IV: Super Bowl Special!

Ryan Truland

BSP’s UFC Vegas 18 Staff Predictions

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #68: Bauer Power And Top 10 3B

More in Exit Velo