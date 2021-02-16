Exit Velo #69: Justin Turner Re-Signs With The Dodgers; Top 10 SS

Justin Turner and Fernando Tatis Jr. star on the newest episode of the Exit Velo podcast powered by Backsportspage.

Adam Cohen, Henry Winkelhake, and Ben Rossi talk about the implications of Justin Turner heading back to Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers already spent a boatload on Trevor Bauer and blew past the luxury tax threshold even more with the Turner deal. As a result, the Dodgers risk losing some of their players to free agency in the next two years. Furthermore, a few other teams were vying for the third baseman, and still have slight holes on their rosters. There is still time to make an upgrade for each of these teams, even with Spring Training around the corner. The trio also dives into a variety of headlines that MLB announced this past week. MLB and MLBPA agreed on rules for the 2021 season, but stated the extra inning rule and double header rule were part of their COVID health concerns. Additionally, MLB mentioned that they are physically changing the composition of baseballs, and are doing more to help out the current set of minor league affiliates financially. In other news, the crew discusses recent trades and signings that have occurred before pitchers and catchers report. Lastly, the team debates their respective rankings of the most talented position in the game, and disagree on many of their picks, including the number one shortstop in the game.

