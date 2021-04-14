Connect with us

Exit Velo

Exit Velo #75: Opening Day takeaways as baseball returns

Exit Velo

The long wait for baseball is over as Exit Velo returns with Opening Day! Henry, Adam and Ben return to the airways to discuss the first few days of the MLB season. The crew weighs in on all the action around the league in this action packed episode of the Exit Velo podcast.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Returns to AEW DYNAMITE This Wednesday

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode XIX: Gonzaga Will Never Live This Down

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

More in Exit Velo