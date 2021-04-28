Exit Velo #77 – Dodgers vs Padres, Mad Bum no-no and more

Exit Velo returns as Henry and Adam break down the latest happenings around Major League Baseball. Tune in to hear all the latest on a heated NL West battle between the Dodgers and Padres. The crew also discusses whether or not Madison Bumgarner’s seven inning no-no should count. Get all this and more in the latest Exit Velo.
