Exit Velo #83: Grace Hansen Interview

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your host Adam Cohen.

In this episode, Adam interviews Backsportspage writer Grace Hansen. Grace toured thirteen minor league stadiums in eighteen days and created the series Baseball in July, which can be found on the Backsportspage website. Grace’s articles are very descriptive and she provides insight into how she captures the scene through her writing at each ballpark she visits. Grace also dives into why she decided to take this journey. Additionally, Grace discusses her favorite teams, players, and stadiums that she saw along the way. 

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Please add the show page from the website as well.

Follow Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) and Grace Hansen (@gracehansen) on Twitter for more of their sports-related content.

