Exit Velo #87 : 2020 Hall of Fame Class; Cy Young Award Races

Henry and Adam discuss the legacy of the four members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class which consists of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller. Although Jeter and Walker are more brand names, the crew discusses why Simmons and Miller are less talked about amongst baseball fans. The four Hall of Famers were unable to be enshrined last year because of COVID-19 protocols.

Besides the 2020 Hall of Fame class, Henry and Adam take a look at the best pitchers in the American League and National League this year. For the most part, the duo list Gerrit Cole and Robbie Ray as the candidates in the Junior Circuit. However, in the senior circuit, the team acknowledges Zach Wheeler, Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Brandon Woodruff, and Corbin Burnes as potential frontrunners. Henry makes the case about which players stand out the most with their season stats in both leagues, while Adam points out how the playoff races can affect both Cy Young awards in 2021. The crew then dives into the shoo-in and fringe contenders for the postseason this year before wrapping up the show.

