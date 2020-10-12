The Cleveland Browns are 4-1 for the first time in 26 years. The great Bill Belichick was roaming the sideline the last time the Browns were 4-1. Many young Cleveland fans have never seen a winning professional football team. All the suffering and losing has led many fans to give up on the Browns and pursue fandom for another team.

However, for those who never waivered, you deserve this. The Browns really tried to lose yesterday. Baker Mayfield played his worst game by far during the 4-game winning streak. Without Nick Chubb, the running game struggled a bit. The defense, minus Myles Garrett, was giving up chunk plays over and over. However, whether it be because of a higher power or just luck, the Cleveland Browns aren’t a joke anymore.

As we’ve seen for weeks now, Nick Chubb is the best running back in the league, and it really isn’t even close. The defense plays hard, but sometimes talent beats hard work. The Browns were already undermanned coming into this game, and it only got worse. Wyatt Teller, who has been sensational this year, left the game with a calf injury and will have an MRI today.

The Browns could also be without safety Ronnie Harrison, who had a pick six off of Phillip Rivers to start the second half, left the game with a concussion. Linebacker Tae Davis has a knee injury, an will have an MRI today. Finally, Baker Mayfield has a rib injury and he will have x-rays today. With the injuries piling up in Cleveland, what can we take away from the game yesterday?

The Running Game Takes A Major Step Backward Without Nick Chubb: When Nick Chubb went down last weekend versus the Cowboys, his back-ups, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Dontrell Hilliard, all filled in very well and were able to help Cleveland come out of Dallas with a win. Well, this weekend his backups were able to contribute just enough to pull out the win. Kareem Hunt had twenty carries for 72-yards. D’Ernest Johnson had eight carries for 32-yards, including a clutch 28-yard run to put the game on ice. The stable of running backs for the Browns didn’t play a great game, but they did step up when they needed to. Johnson’s big run, and Kareem Hunt catching a two yard touchdown pass from Mayfield, were huge plays in the game. Johnson’s 28-yard run with 2:25 left in the game was huge, considering the Colts only had one more timeout to work with. Hunt’s touchdown catch early in the second quarter put the Browns up 10-7, and they never really looked back. Losing a player the caliber of Nick Chubb always hurts. It would make any team take a step back. However, the tandem of Hunt and Johnson got the only stat that matters, a win. However, going forward, the Browns will need to improve their rushing attack, because Baker Mayfield should not be throwing the ball 37 times, that is a recipe for disaster. Rashard Higgins Hits the Red Carpet: Truth be told, I don’t think anyone knew where Rashard Higgins had been in the beginning of the season. With the Browns running thin at wide receiver after KhaDarel Hodge, their number three receiver, was placed on the injured reserve after he hurt his hamstring in warm-ups last weekend versus Dallas. The team turned to Donovan Peoples-Jones versus the Cowboys and he did a great job blocking. However, this week offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt hinted at Rashard Higgins getting more snaps versus the Colts. Higgins made the most of his play time by catching three balls for 31-yards and a touchdown. Higgins should be the Browns third receiver going forward, especially while Hodge is on the injured reserve. In his rookie year, Mayfield and Higgins made an instant connection. Last year he got some play time but for some reason, coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t like using him. Fast forward to Sunday, and you will see why Higgins should be the three receiver going forward. It was great to see Higgins back in his element, catching touchdowns from Baker Mayfield. We all know what happens when Rashard Higgins scores, he hits the red carpet! Hollywood Higgins is back!

3. Myles Garrett Isn’t Worried About Defensive Player of the Year, He’s Gunning to Be the Third Defensive Player Ever to Win NFL MVP: Last year was a tough one for Garrett. The altercation with Mason Rudolph put an end to his season earlier than expected. Although Garrett will be remembered for that terrible incident, he doesn’t care, in 2020 Garrett wants to take the NFL by storm. People often forget how good Garrett’s numbers were before his suspension by the NFL. Playing only in ten games, Garrett had ten sacks, two forced fumbles, along with eleven tackles for loss. It’s likely that he would have been in the top three for the defensive player of the year in 2019. In 2020, Myles Garrett is here to show everyone that he is the best player in football. Five games into the season, Garrett has seven sacks, three of them being strip sacks, and two which he recovered himself. He also has three tackles for loss, but the advanced stats really show how great Garrett has been. He has two knockdowns, and seven quarterback hurries. Garrett doesn’t miss tackles either. This year he has not missed a single tackle. Garrett has been so dominant so far this year that he has forced seven turnovers through quarterback pressures already. After last year, Garrett has a clear mind and is ready to take home the MVP award, the first time for a defender has won since Lawrence Taylor in 1986. Oh and the Browns travel to Pittsburgh next week to play the 4-0 Steelers. You think Myles Garrett wants some revenge? Yeah I think so.

For the first time since they came back to Cleveland, there is hope for Browns fans. Just three years ago, fans had to endure the most embarrassing season in the history of the NFL. In 2017 Browns fans had to endure the most embarrassing season in the history of the NFL. Next week the Browns travel to play their hated rivals, the Steelers. If the Browns can go into Heinz Field and pull out the victory, the ceiling is the roof (Michael Jordan Quote).

