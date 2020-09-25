Fourth And Long Breaking News: Pac-12 Votes To Play Seven Game Schedule

Breaking news out of the western part of the country! After basically everyone decided it was safe enough to play this Fall, the Pac-12 finally decides to play starting in November. In early August the Pac-12 stated it would not play any sports until January 1st. This is a 180 for the conference, and what does it really mean for the National Championship Picture?

The Pac-12 does have some decent teams in USC, Oregon, and a budding Arizona State. It is unknown right now if the conference will announce its schedule, however, they have not received any indication that they are eligible or ineligible for the College Football Playoff. With that being said, I really don’t think their is a team in the Pac-12 that should contend for the CFP (College Football Playoff). Possibly Oregon had they played the full season and got to host Ohio State. USC has capable play-makers everywhere, but Clay Helton will be sitting on a burning hot seat the entire year.

With the vote to play, we should be seeing Pac-12 football this year. However, they do have some obstacles to overcome before we see football. California’s interim guidelines for college sports, prevents teams from practicing with more than a group of 12 people. I may be wrong on this one, but there are 22-football players on the field at one time, correct? Also Santa Clara County, where Stanford plays, forced the school to submit safety guidelines for practice. Finally in Boulder, CO, the county issued a prohibition of students gathering between the ages of 18-22.

It does feel good that the Pac-12 will be playing football this fall. However, they did rob us all of one of the best match-ups of the year when the Buckeyes of Ohio State would have traveled to Oregon for a huge second week face-off. That being said, I also don’t believe the conference has anyone worthy of playing in the CFP, and that’s really all that matters!

