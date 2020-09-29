Fourth & Long: News from the Weekend and Three Big Questions Heading into This Weekend

Wow, I can’t believe its already Tuesday. We all had such a good weekend watching football. On Saturday there were upsets, blowouts, and a possible game of the year candidate.

This weekend should be more fun as we have our first top-ten match up of the year Between the Hedges at Georgia where they will take on an explosive Auburn team and their quarterback Bo Nix. Let’s take a look right now at some news that has trickled down already in the new week:

Ohio State stars Wyatt Davis (G) and Shaun Wade (CB) were officially cleared to play after initially opting out of the season. Both Davis and Wade will be scooped up fairly early in next year’s NFL Draft. The consensus is he Wade will go top-ten, possibly top-five, and Davis will be picked around the second or third round. Good news for the Buckeyes.

We all saw what a disaster LSU was on Saturday night. They let Mississippi State throw all over the so-called DBU (It’s Now Ohio State). The Tigers were without star true sophomore corner Derek Stingley Jr. When head coach Ed Orgeron talked to the press after the game he said, “It’s my job to fix it.” Damn right Coach O! In what world does K.J. Costello come into Death Valley and destroy the vaunted LSU secondary? That shouldn’t happen in any world.

The COVID-19 virus has hit hard in South Bend, Indiana. After their game versus Wake Forest was postponed because of the virus, Notre Dame has come out and said they have 18 positive cases of the virus in their latest testing. Honestly, I don’t know how you fix this. Notre Dame looked poised to challenge for the CFP this year, and with all of this, I don’t know if they will have enough games to even be in shouting distance of the CFP.

Big news out of Athens, Georgia today. After Wake Forest transfer Jamie Williams opted out of playing this season because of the fear of the pandemic, the Bulldogs thought they would be good to go with USC transfer JT Daniels. Last week Daniels was not cleared to play, so Stetson Bennett stepped in and did a solid job. However, Georgia announced this week that Daniels was cleared to play. What does this mean for Georgia? Well it should mean more consistent quarterback play from a former five star prospect. Then again, Georgia had Jake Fromm and Justin Fields on the same team two years ago and didn’t use Fields at all. One of the Heisman front-runners this year, and the third place finalist last year, Justin Fields did not see nearly any snaps. Although, Daniels is a five star prospect, can we really trust Kirby Smart with him? I think not. Be better Kirby, be better.

Three Big Questions Heading into Week 5:

Can Auburn and True Sophomore Quarterback Bo Nix go Between the Hedges and beat a very good Georgia team?

Everyone remembers last year, early on in the year when Auburn beat Oregon behind true freshman quarterback Bo Nix. Basically Nix threw up a prayer and it was caught by an Auburn receiver to give the Tigers a 27-21 win. Nix looked more comfortable running the complex Auburn offense last week while playing Kentucky. However, Georgia is a different story. Georgia as pretty bland on offense but are lucky to have transfer quarterback JT Daniels under center, as he was cleared to play this week. Georgia’s defense is something very special though. Richard LeCounte might be the best overall player in the country. He already has two interceptions on the year, and will be looking to add one or two more against the true Sophomore Nix. If Auburn can win this game what would that mean? Well for one they would be right in the mix for the CFP. Also, it would give them the momentum they need to get through a tough SEC schedule. I do like Bo Nix, I think he has a sweet name, but it’s hard for me to imagine an Auburn upset Between the Hedges. Georgia’s defense is that good. Does Anyone Outside of the B1G, SEC, Big 12, and now the Pac-12 have any chance of playing in the CFP?

We see this question brought up every year. If this was about 8-9 years ago, I would say Boise State deserves at least a shot, but right now, it doesn’t seem like anyone outside of the big boys will be playing for a championship this year. Notre Dame is a possibility. Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, the COVID-19 virus is affecting their schedule in a negative way. However, if Notre Dame picks up and plays this weekend, they could continue on with their undefeated record. It will still be hard for Notre Dame to squeeze in because they left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth last time they played in the playoff, and I won’t even mention the National Championship versus Alabama, that was a blood-bath. Outside of Notre Dame you really have two teams, UCF and Cincinnati. UCF has no chance because everyone wants them to just shut up, and as for Cincinnati I just don’t see their schedule being tough enough to beat out a Big 12, B1G, ACC, or any SEC team. Sorry Cats.

3. Can Texas A&M Finally Break Through in the Vaunted SEC?

On saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies will face their toughest test this year, a date with number two Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A&M has beaten Alabama before, remember Johnny Football anyone? Well unfortunately Football won’t be suiting up for the Aggies this weekend. A&M starting quarterback Kellen Mond has started the year slowly, along with the entire A&M defense. However, I think this is the biggest test the Aggies have had since joining the SEC. If they pull a shocking upset they are going to be right there in the thick of it for the CFP. However, if they lose, and god forbid, they lose pretty bad, it could be the end of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. For Mond this is really it. It seems like he’s been there forever. Well now it is officially his last year, and a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, sure would be a nice notch on his belt.

