Giants GM Talks Free Agency, Quarterback Situation, and Draft Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS — Giants General Manager Joe Schoen stepped up to the podium at the NFL Combine with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation. Reminiscing about his roots in Indiana, Schoen kicked off his press conference by reflecting on the serendipitous dinner with Bills GM Brandon Beane that set his NFL journey in motion 23 years ago.

Acknowledging the hard work of his staff and the logistical challenges of the Combine, Schoen emphasized, “The Combine offers a valuable opportunity for us to assess potential prospects and chart our course for the upcoming season.”

Addressing the looming question of free agency, Schoen provided updates on negotiations with key players such as running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney. Expressing the team’s desire to retain both players, Schoen said, “We’re going to have conversations… and see if we can get something done.”

Turning to the quarterback situation, Schoen revealed plans to add depth to the position, acknowledging the injury status of Daniel Jones and the potential addition of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor through free agency. Schoen remained optimistic about Jones’s recovery, stating, “If he continues on that pace, he should be ready for the start of training camp.”

Fielding questions about the team’s aspirations and draft strategy, Schoen emphasized the importance of building a cohesive team rather than relying solely on the quarterback position. Schoen said, “You’ve got to build the pieces around him on both sides of the ball and in all three phases.”

As speculation swirled about potential trades and draft picks, Schoen remained pragmatic, highlighting the need for thorough evaluation and strategic planning. Reflecting on past experiences and lessons learned, Schoen underscored, “We were able to sign some guys that were valuable contributors… We don’t have that many young players that we’re looking to extend like we had last year.”

The unexpected surge in the salary cap prompted Schoen to reassess the team’s financial strategy, acknowledging the impact on negotiations and potential use of franchise tags. However, Schoen remained focused on the team’s long-term goals and the need to balance immediate needs with future considerations. “It’s caused us—we’re going to reconvene here and talk about some of those things… It’s a pleasant surprise where it ended up coming in,” Schoen commented.

Throughout the press conference, Schoen exuded confidence in the Giants’ direction, emphasizing the team’s commitment to building a competitive roster. With the Combine serving as a launching pad for offseason decisions, Schoen and the Giants are poised to navigate the challenges ahead as they strive for success in the 2024 season.