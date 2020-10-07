Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen: One of the Year’s Most Intriguing Fights

On the surface, Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen appears as another fight night main event. Yet, there’s an interesting element boiling underneath this match-up. It’s a compelling clash of styles this fight brings to go along with massive title ramifications.

Marlon Moraes fought for the title over a year ago in a losing effort to Henry Cejudo. It was the closest he came to a title victory. Meanwhile, Sandhagen was involved in the supposed number one contender’s fight in his own losing effort to Aljamain Sterling.

Moraes fought once more in a close win to Jose Aldo. That bout was contested by many, including the UFC as they granted Aldo the title shot. With both men on the cusp of glory, they now meet in a crucial battle of two similar yet different fighters.

Moraes’s Thai-style presents many problems for his opponents. His explosion, power, and devastating kicks make him one of the most lethal strikers in the entire UFC. As evident by his wins over Jimmie Rivera and Sterling, Moraes is a scary match-up for anyone.

Meanwhile, Sandhagen is a unique striker who uses movement, footwork, and head movement to overwhelm his opponents. His range is important to his success, and his style is reminiscent of Dominick Cruz with slight tweaks.

The intangibles both men possess could be the tale of the fight. Sandhagen showed incredible toughness in his fight against Iuri Alcantara. The armbar Alcantara had him in was deep and looked painful, yet overcame and won by TKO.

Moraes showcased his own ground ability in his win against Raphael Assuncao. He submitted Assuncao with a guillotine choke. The finish was impressive because Moraes is known for his explosive striking and not his ground game. Assuncao is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Both men have been finished on the ground – Moraes by TKO to Cejudo and Sandhagen by submission to Sterling.

Now, the intrigue of this fight comes from the styles of both men. Moraes’s explosive muay thai style going up against Sandhagen’s constant movement. On the ground, Sandhagen’s confidence in his scrambles and killer instinct may be too much. However, Moraes utilizes the same smothering head-first wrestling style that is employed in Serra-Longo.

The ramifications of this fight are also humongous. For Moraes, it’s his chance to garner another title shot against someone not named Henry Cejudo. He can prove his status as the number one since he is technically riding off a victory unlike Sandhagen.

For Sandhagen, this fight may be crucial to his trajectory. He may or may not receive a title shot with a win, but this fight has much more depth than a title shot. The trajectory of his career could be at stake, especially after taking a loss to a top contender. His youth on his side and even with a loss, he is a future star. However, a win would greatly speed up the process, especially if he learned from his loss.

The bantamweight division has many contenders. Names like Frankie Edgar, Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, and Merab Dvalishvili are right behind Sandhagen and Moraes. Other rising stars like Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong are young and look primed for future title fights.

Hence, gaining ground in this division is a tall task for anyone. For both men, winning is the only acceptable outcome.

Moraes can prove his worth in a stacked division, while Sandhagen can do the same while erasing doubt on his ability to bounce back.

The fight can either showcase the return of a title contender to his top form or a changing of the guard to a new name at the top.