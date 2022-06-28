Potential Sleeper Picks and Stars of the 2022 NBA Draft Class

This year’s draft was one of the deepest we have seen in history. Loads of talent walked across the stage with an opportunity to contribute to a team instantaneously. The marquee players of the draft like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith, are somewhat expected to stars, or even superstars in this league. But there are also players that have flown under the radar during the draft process that could potentially take the NBA by storm over the next couple years. Here are some sleepers of the 2022 NBA Draft with extremely high ceilings that we should be keeping a close eye on for the 2023 season:

Malaki Branham (20th Pick to SAS) – In most eyes, Branham was expected to go earlier than 20th in the draft. The Spurs get a three level scorer with great length and strength at the shooting guard position. Mainly an off ball player, Branham worked great in pick and roll scenarios with his pull up jump shooting and driving ability. He was called upon to create his own shots at Ohio State often down the stretch of games, which is exactly what the Spurs need. San Antonio lacks a guard/forward that can create for himself, and there is no better coach to learn from than Greg Popovich. The defensive side of the ball leaves more to be desired for Malaki but again, he comes into a great coaching staff. The 19 year old has room to grow and get stronger over the next few seasons. Look for him to be a force on both ends of the floor in years to come.

Jake LaRavia (19th pick to MIN traded to MEM) – The 6’8” forward from Wake Forest flew under the radar all last season. Averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, he can do it all on both ends of the floor. There are not many forwards in this draft class that runs the floor like LaRavia. His passing and finishing ability in transition will work perfect with the Grizzlies who love to push the pace. His jump shot has improved tremendously throughout his college career and has time to become a more prolific outside shooter. He gives up some strength and quickness inside to big men and speedy guards, but his matured basketball IQ can make up for those disadvantages. LaRavia has miles to go before he can compete with the elite forwards in the NBA, but his ceiling is sky high.

David Roddy (23rd pick to PHI traded to MEM) – The Mount West Conference Player of the Year had a breakout season with Colorado State. At 6’6’’ 255 pounds, Roddy averaged 19.2 ppg while shooting 57% from the field and 43.8% from three point range, also contributing over 7 rebounds per game. His football background gives him a perfect frame for the NBA, as strength will not be an issue in the NBA for Roddy. His ability to defend positions 3-5 paired with his lethal range makes a perfect fit for the modern NBA play style. When comparing him to another NBA player, look no further than his future teammate Desmond Bane. Similar builds and shooting capabilities, but Roddy gets an edge with his size, length, and rebounding. Roddy should adapt to the physicality and quickness of the NBA very quickly.

Andrew Nembhard (31st pick to IND) – The polished guard out of Gonzaga made huge strides in his two years under Mark Few, becoming one of the elite passing guards in this draft class. Nembhard averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists this past season which earned him an All-WCC first team honor. One word to describe Nembhard would be… disciplined. A matured sense of IG on the offensive and defensive end. Knowing his spots and very seldom forcing the issue at the point guard spot. His energy and fantastic defensive fundamentals will give a steady presence on that end of the floor, even if he is not always able to stay in front of smaller and quicker guards. Being able to guard multiple positions is a quality all NBA teams are looking for now a days. Indiana needs a mature and oversized guard that can settle the offense when hectic, as well as a player that can lead by example for an overwhelmingly young Pacers team.

Max Christie (35th pick to LAL) – The freshman guard from Michigan State showed flashes of a fluid athlete who can be a legit threat from deep last season. Christie struggled at points during his freshman campaign adjusting to the college game. He leaned on being able to make contested jump shots and be a spot up shooter under Tom Izzo. At times he showed the ability to move the ball and find open shooters which left optimism for the potential of the young and lanky guard. He will need time to adjust to the physicality of the NBA and will need to find more ways to create and get off his own shots. The Lakers may not be the best fit for Christie with the question marks surrounding the franchise at the moment, he will just need to see minutes to get more acclimated. With time, Max will put on some weight and work on his silky smooth pull up jumper. If he can elevate his game to become a better passer and finisher at the rim, the ceiling could not be higher for Christie.