Another day, another full schedule of NBA Basketball media availability. Yesterday we heard from Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Cedi Osman, and Isaac Okoro. Today, coach J.B. Bickerstaff just got off the stand, and Dylan Windler will follow, and then new signee Damyean Dotson. You can check Backsportspage every day for Cavs Media Availability Press Conferences, and other Cleveland Cavaliers stories and scores. Lets take the plunge, and get right into the press conferences.

Sounds From J.B. Bickerstaff’s Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Bickerstaff said that they scrimmaged more today and the best part of practice today was that it was a lot better than yesterday. He also mentioned how rookie Isaac Okoro picks up advice, and coaching quickly.

When asked about how he would treat back to backs in terms of sitting guys. Bickerstaff explained that every player is different, and that the Cavs need to fully understand what the 10-month layoff meant. He said that he doesn’t know for sure if he will sit Love or Drummond on back to backs, but he did say he can’t expect a guy like Andre Drummond or Larry Nance Jr. to go out right off the bat and play 45 minutes in a game. That is just not good coaching.

When asked about how the new Collective Bargaining Agreement would place players in terms of what order they receive the vaccine in. He said he did not know, but was sure the players would never sign off on something that truly hurt them.

Finally, when asked about the weird scheduling and traveling this season, Bickerstaff said he would keep on top of guys on the road to stay out of the public. However, he did say when the team is at home, he can’t expect players to do more than necessary when they are in their own homes, and out around their neighborhoods. He also said that while on the road, activities will be few and far in between as to not spread the virus.

Sounds From Dylan Windler’s Post Practice Press Conference

Not to anyone’s surprise, the media availability was late to start, and Windler and Dotson were late getting to the podium. However, it was a good pause because the Cavs normal Media guys are very funny and we all got to know each other.

When Windler was asked what comes to mind after missing his rookie season due to injury. He said he’ll never take basketball for granted ever again, and that mentally he needs to take it step by step. He did say he was excited to be out there on the floor with the guys.

When asked about if he started the book club he wanted to last year. He said he had no idea what she was talking about and that he’s more of a podcast guy, he doesn’t like reading.

Asked about his process getting to where he is now. He said the rehab was long, and he’s still working on it. He said getting back into basketball shape was the toughest part. However, he wants to get his speed and pace back, especially in this offense coming off screens and being off the ball.

Asked how the 10 Days in the mini-bubble helped him. He said it helped him a lot. You can’t just get NBA 5on5 reps anywhere, so the bubble was great for him.

Asked about his relationship with rookie Isaac Okoro. He said they’ve really gotten to know each other, they work out together every morning, and get shots up together before and after practice. He also said Okoro is easy to play with, because he is a defensive-minded player. He also said that Okoro’s outside game might surprise some people.

On the mentality he is taking this season. He said he has to go out every night and fight and compete for minutes with how deep this Cavs team is.

Asked about his best round of golf over the summer. He said he played at Canterbury about a month ago and shot a 72, so that was probably his best round lately.

Sounds From New Signee Damyean Dotson Post Practice Press Conference

When asked his approach is going into the season. He said he wants to learn from the veterans like Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, and Matthew Dellavedova.

Asked if he was surprised New York did not extend him a qualifying offer. He said no not really, they have new management and coaching, so he wasn’t really surprised.

What he looks for when signing with a team. A great culture, playing with great players, and playing for a great coach like J.B. Bickerstaff.

Early Impressions on Bickerstaff. He is definitely laid back but holds every body accountable. He expects the best from all his guys.

Asked what he can teach the young guards, and what he can learn from them. He said he wants them to watch film a lot, listen to the coaches, and lock in and be dedicated. He also wants to remind them that every day is a different day, as if you have a bad game, you just need to move on to the next one.

Said the talent level of Colin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr. is sensational.

A funny moment when he was asked how the slow off-season was. He admitted that he hasn’t bought a house or rented an apartment, and he is staying at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel (5 Star Hotel In Cleveland). He said he’ll stay there until they kick him out.

Damyean Dotson is a very funny guy, when asked who the first person he met in Cleveland was, he said it was a basketball operations guy, and that he can’t remember his name. He spent the last minute of the press conference trying to remember, but in the end he couldn’t. We all got a good laugh in the Zoom audience.

Obviously things will be different scheduling games and traveling this year in the NBA. Coach Bickerstaff covered that and said he will basically be on top of the guys on the road. Dylan Windler is basically a rookie, after missing all of last season due to injury. The small forward out of Belmont, is a slick shooting scorer, who moves well off the ball. Damyean Dotson has been in the league for three years, all previously with the New York Knicks. In his short-career he has averaged almost eight points per game, 2.5 rebounds, and just over one assist per game. He is a good signing for a young team, that is now building depth. Obviously, Bickerstaff hasn’t really named his starting five yet, and it might change based on the opponent. You have to think Sexton, Garland, Love, and Drummond will start with either Windler, Okoro, or Osman in a starting role. That leaves the Cavs with a bench that goes pretty deep. Your second unit would be Dellevadova, Dotson, Okoro/KPJ/Osman, Nance, and McGee. Throw in the third man out of the Okoro/KPJ/Osman and Dante Exum, and you have a team that can go 10-12 guys deep confidently.

The Cavs will have some more media availability tomorrow. I will be covering it as much as I can, because the Browns play the Titans tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern in a must win game. I will be live blogging that game, and we will find a way to get you your Cavs Press Conferences.

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE