Super Bowl LV Will Culminate With The Official Passing of the Torch

Quick question: In the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs, who was the oldest quarterback among those four teams? You have Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he is 24. How about the Bills? Josh Allen, the signal caller for the Bills, is only 24 as well. Well it has to be Patrick Mahomes then, right? Wrong. Mahomes is a bit older than Jackson and Allen, as he turned 25 this past September. So if all three aren’t the oldest, it has to be Baker Mayfield. Correct. Mayfield turned 25 in April of 2020. The NFC, on the other hand, is basically the exact opposite. Jared Goff, the then quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams is the youngest in the group. as he is 26. The next youngest was Aaron Rodgers, who is 37. Tom Brady and Drew Brees are two of the oldest players in the NFL, being 43 and 42 respectively.

It is very fitting that this season will come to an end and the keys to the NFL will officially be given to Patrick Mahomes by Tom Brady. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Chiefs will win, it’s more of monumental moment. For years fans, players, and coaches alike all couldn’t wait for Tom Brady or Bill Belichik to retire. Well with that being said, it is only a matter of time before people start hating Chiefs fans.

This week we will take a look back at some of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The Super Bowl is six days away, so each day, starting tomorrow, we will take a look at the best quarterbacks from each decade, going all the way back to 1960 and before. Along with that, on Sunday I will be revealing my official top-ten quarterbacks of all time.

Both Brady and Mahomes came into the league with something to prove. Brady was out to prove that every team who passed on him in the NFL Draft was dead-wrong. Mahomes, was also passed up by many teams in the Draft, so he wanted to prove the doubters wrong. It’s bound to be a great Super Bowl! Make sure you check back in every day for another decade of quarterbacks.

Schedule

Tuesday: QB’s From the 60’s and Earlier

Wednesday: QB’s From the 70’s

Thursday: QB’s From the 80’s

Friday: QB’s From the 90’s

Saturday: QB’s from 2000-2010

Sunday: QB’s from 2011-present

