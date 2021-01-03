I’m already sweating. It’s clinching Sunday throughout the NFL. All the Browns need to do to clinch their first postseason birth in over 15 years is beat the hated Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers are resting many of their star players including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, and the favorite for NFL Defensive

Player of the Year, linebacker T.J. Watt. No big deal, right? I will be posting all of my commentary on the game in this live blog. I will also be giving score updates, big play updates, injury news, and anything else going on in the NFL this afternoon. Feel free to join in on the chat and voice your opinion. I’m not nervous, are you? Steelers at Browns: The Biggest Game in Cleveland Since the Browns Return in 1995 Live Blog. Let’s go!