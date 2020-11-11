Tonight on episode ten of the Fourth & Long Podcast, presented by BackSportsPage, the guys discuss the weekend slate of college football games. Also, breaking news from today, COVID has forced three games to be postponed this weekend.
What does that mean for the college football landscape, and are we headed in a direction where more unfortunate players, coaches, staff members, and family are directly affected by the virus. The fellas also get into some segments including: One-Minute Debate, Helmet Stickers, Heismanology, Room for Improvement, Two Truths and Two Lies, and finally everyone’s favorite segment: Trivia!
We will also go over our picks for the weekend and our locks.
Feel free to join the party by commenting or tweeting at @4thandlongpod!
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 13 mins ago
Fight Breakdown: Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
First and foremost, Paul Felder deserves the utmost praise. Dos Anjos deserves credit for...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
UFC On ESPN+ 41: Staff Picks
Back Sports Page’s MMA team returns for yet another edition of staff picks. It’s...
-
AEW Wrestling/ 7 hours ago
Cody Rhodes On AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast
AEW is happy to share Cody Rhodes’ exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast with...
-
Features/ 7 hours ago
International Phenom The Weeknd to Headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced The Weeknd, one of today’s most compelling and significant artists of a...