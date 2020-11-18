The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 12

Today on The Fourth & Long Podcast the guys will get into today in sports history, and then the news & notes part of the show. We will update everyone on game cancellations and postponements, along with talk about other news in college football. Jake and Justin the

n discuss the new AP Poll and get into a great one-minute debate: who deserves a playoff spot more, Cincinnati or BYU? After that the guys go briefly into last weekend’s slate, and go over their picks.

Finally the guys will release their top tens, Heismanology, and their Playoff Picture. To close out the show the guys look quickly at next weekend’s slate and also discuss what coaches are on the hot seat, and who could replace them.

Of course, we will have Trivia to close out the show.