Back Sports Page Presents This Special Edition Episode 16 of The Fourth & Long Podcast with Me, JB, and Jake. What a wild week it was around the country in college football. You had history made in Nashville, new playoff rankings were released, and were one week closer to December 20th when the Committee gets to decide who’s in and who’s out. On that note the fellas will discuss some news & notes from all of college football, we get into the week 14 Preview, and week 13 in Review.

We will also have our reactions to the CFB Playoff Rankings, plus top tens, Heismanology, Picks, Locks, and Players to Watch. We also get into a little one minute debate on who’s better Batman or Superman. Finally we will close out this episode with some trivia! We had technical difficulties recording on Tuesday, so we figured we’d put every thing together for you to listen to when you have time. Be sure to follow me @BrownlojCLE, Jake @PiccuitoJacob, and the Podcast itself @4thandlongpod! Feel Free to join in on the conversation! We go live at 7PM Eastern!