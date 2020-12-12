Connect with us

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 17: It’s Win and You’re In for Ohio State

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Fourth & Long Podcast. In this episode the guys discuss Ohio State’t path to the playoffs and this weekend’s slate of games including, (17) North Carolina at (10) Miami (FL), (9) Georgia at (25) Missouri, and (8) Cincinnati at (24) Tulsa. The fellas also get into some segments like Players to Watch, Today In Sports History, and of course Trivia. You can follow the podcast on Twitter (@4thandlongpod), along with the hosts, Justin (@BrownlojCLE) and Jake (@PiccuitoJacob). Feel free to join in on her conversation by commenting and asking questions!

(Host Update: Sorry we missed Tuesday’s recording, we had some things going on, and couldn’t find a time to record. However, this coming week we will be back on our regular schedule of Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday’s Show will be live at Noon Eastern, and as of now the Friday Show will also be live at Noon Eastern. Make sure you follow our twitter handles for updates on the show, scoring plays, score updates, and all other things college football. Again, sorry for the inconvenience.)

