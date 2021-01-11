Connect with us

4th And Long

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 22: National Championship Preview

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 22

Back Sports Page presents a episode 22 of the Fourth & Long Podcast with your hosts JB and Jake. Well, the time is finally here ladies and gentlemen. On Monday night (1) Alabama will take on (3) Ohio State in Miami for the college football national championship. We will give our commentary and predictions on the game, plus we reveal our way too early top 5 for 2021-2022, and give our final predictions for the game. After a long and confusing season, it’s only fitting that two of college football’s most prestigious programs will meet for the title.

