The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 22: National Championship Preview

Back Sports Page presents a episode 22 of the Fourth & Long Podcast with your hosts JB and Jake. Well, the time is finally here ladies and gentlemen. On Monday night (1) Alabama will take on (3) Ohio State in Miami for the college football national championship. We will give our commentary and predictions on the game, plus we reveal our way too early top 5 for 2021-2022, and give our final predictions for the game. After a long and confusing season, it’s only fitting that two of college football’s most prestigious programs will meet for the title.
Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 1 hour ago
Nets’ Irving Continues To Sit Out Amidst Country’s State Of Uncertainty
It’s now been a week that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the...
-
NBA/ 3 hours ago
The Fab Five: NBA Games You Can’t Miss This Week
Welcome back to the Fab Five, where each Monday, we’ll discuss the coming week...
-
NBA/ 3 hours ago
Grizzlies Gain Momentum Heading Into Cleveland
Ask anyone around the Memphis Grizzlies organization about their previous loss to the Cleveland...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Chris Bey
Chris Bey joins us to discuss his upcoming X-Division championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s...