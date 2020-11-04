The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 8

In this edition of The Fourth & Long Podcast the fellas discuss how COVID-19 is affecting college football. With Trevor Lawrence out versus Notre Dame, and Wisconsin cancelling another game because of the virus, we have learned that no one is immune to the virus.

We also recap a wild weekend of college football. Oklahoma State goes down, Clemson struggled to get past Boston College at home, and Alabama and Ohio State solidified their cases for a playoff spot. We will also reveal our top tens, discuss the playoff picture if the season were to end today, and give out helmet stickers to players an coaches.

We also introduce two new segments: Today in Sports History and Room for Improvement, where we decide which coaches and players need to improve. We will also go over our picks, locks, and of course do everyone’s favorite segment: Trivia. Also vote for the game of the week this coming weekend. Feel free to join in on the conversation by commenting and giving feedback. Be sure to follow @4thandlongpod for any other schedule changes.