Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and TB (@thb315). Today the fellas discuss a wild NFL Playoff Divisional Round Weekend. They also will reveal their first mock drafts, and have some discussions about different prospects. The Fellas will also be talking some college hoops , the NBA, and the NFL Coaching Carousel. They wrap it up with two awesome segments, Mount Rushmore of Backyard Baseball/Football Players, and of course some hockey trivia. It’s going to be a great show with laughs throughout. Tune In at Noon ET to check it out!
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 7 hours ago
Zero Technique Podcast: Championship Game Preview And More
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with...
-
Features/ 8 hours ago
Green And Gold Report: Oakland A’s Offseason News January 2021
As we rung in what is looking to be a year of optimism, a...
-
Exit Velo/ 18 hours ago
Exit Velo #65: Springer to the Blue Jays and RIP Hank Aaron
Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi return to the air to discuss the latest moves...
-
NFL/ 18 hours ago
Tommy’s Top Three: Denver Broncos Edition
After another disappointing season in which the Denver Broncos finished 5-11 and missed the...