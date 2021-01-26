Connect with us

MLB

The Man to Man Podcast Episode II: The Super Bowl is Set

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast with hosts Tom and JB. Tonight on the show the fellas get into the NFL Playoffs, and if we’ve seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in green and yellow. On top of that the guys get into a college football conspiracy, talk some baseball free agency and get into segments like Mount Rushmore, and Fill in the Blank. Be sure to tune in, or download wherever you get your podcasts!

Follow the Hosts on Twitter!

JB: @BrownlojCLE

TB: @thb315

