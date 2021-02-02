The Man To Man Podcast Episode III: Top Ten QB’s

Back Sports Page presents a new special episode of The Man to Man Podcast. Today the fellas will go over some news and notes around the sporting world, and then get into our top ten qb’s of all time. There should be some tension and disagreement, but that’s what makes it fun! Feel free to join in on the conversation by posting a message on Facebook or YouTube! You Can Follow the Hosts here: JB – @BrownlojCLE TB – @thb315. Should be a good one!
Note: We will be splitting the podcast into two shows a week. One will be on Monday and the other we are still figuring out. We will make sure to notify people when our Super Bowl Preview/Second Show of the Week is ready to go!
