The Man To Man Podcast Episode IV: Super Bowl Special!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) & Tom (@thb315). We’re only a couple days away from the Super Bowl, so this episode will be a Super Bowl Special! The fellas will discuss key match-ups, important players, and of course get into some prop bet fun. To finish it off the guys will give their predictions and end with some Super Bowl Trivia! Feel free to comment and join in on the conversation!
